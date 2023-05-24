May 24, 2023
POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Sporadic shelling as combat eases after Sudan ceasefire
StratusThe US and Saudi-initiated ceasefire monitoring committee are investigating alleged ceasefire violations in Sudan. Two days in, the seven-day ceasefire between the warring parties has been holding and has brought some relief to residents, although artillery fire could be heard in the capital Khartoum on Wednesday. Political analyst Joseph Ochieno weighs in on the situation in Sudan.
Sporadic shelling as combat eases after Sudan ceasefire / TRT World
