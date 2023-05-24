DeSantis set to make announcement in Twitter event with Musk

Florida's governor Ron DeSantis is set to enter the frame for the Republicans as they attempt to unseat current Democratic President Joe Biden. DeSantis is seen by many Republicans as an alternative to Donald Trump. He's yet to officially announce his candidacy, but is expected to do so on Wednesday night. As Daniel Padwick reports, he'll face many obstacles on his way to becoming the GOP candidate, including the former president.