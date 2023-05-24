May 24, 2023
Russia vows to achieve its goals in Ukraine by any means necessary
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has vowed that Russia will achieve its goals in Ukraine by any means necessary. Russia says it’s beaten back attackers in its southern region of Belgorod, killing 70 fighters suspected to be Russians fighting on behalf of Ukraine. Kiev has denied any involvement. Defence and security specialist Glen Grant has more.
Russia vows to achieve its goals in Ukraine by any means necessary / TRT World
