TÜRKİYE
Ankara will never compromise on fight against terrorism: Turkish official
Türkiye has contributed to regional and global stability thanks to its determined fight against terrorism, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says.
May 24, 2023

Türkiye will resolutely fight against terrorist organisations, including PKK, Daesh and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the country's communications director has said.

Türkiye has faced many threats that targeted its national security, stability and democracy, Fahrettin Altun said on Wednesday at the Great Türkiye Vision panel held in the capital Ankara.

"While eliminating the threats targeting our country at home and abroad, we continue our fight against terrorist organisations such as the PKK and its Syrian extension PYD/YPG, Daesh and FETO ... Türkiye will never compromise on the fight against terrorism," Altun added.

While ensuring its national security, Türkiye has also contributed to regional and global stability thanks to its determined fight against terrorism, he added.

Common resistance

Noting that Türkiye will never compromise its firm stance in the face of challenges, Altun said: "We demonstrate this stabilising power in many regional and global issues, especially in the Russia-Ukraine war."

"As the Turkic states, we have seen that the cooperation and solidarity we exhibit among ourselves does not only make us stronger but also contributes to developing a common resistance against the challenges we face on a regional and global scale," he added, referring to the Organization of Turkic States.

"Together, we will carry forward our identity, culture and values that make us who we are," he added.

SOURCE:AA
