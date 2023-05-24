Russian PM hails China ties in face of 'pressure' from West

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says ties with China are at an unprecedented level, despite disapproval from the West of their relationship as the war drags on. Mishustin is in Beijing for bilateral meetings and has already signed a set of agreements with China. Srikanth Kondapalli from Jawaharlal Nehru University unpacks what kind of co-operation is expected between the two countries.