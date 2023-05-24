May 24, 2023
WORLD
Seven-day ceasefire between Sudan's warring sides under way
In Sudan, a US and Saudi-initiated ceasefire monitoring committee are investigating alleged ceasefire violations. Two days in, the seven-day ceasefire between the warring parties has been holding and has brought some relief to residents, although artillery fire could be heard in the capital Khartoum on Wednesday. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports.
