WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan won't use drones over border areas in rare deal
Clashes regularly erupt between the two Central Asian countries due to disputes over border demarcation and access to water.
Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan won't use drones over border areas in rare deal
Around 100 people died in armed fighting in September 2022, the latest escalation of violence between the two countries. / Photo: AP
May 24, 2023

Kyrgyzstan has said it had reached an agreement with Tajikistan not to use drones over their common border, in a rare deal between the historic rivals.

The heads of Kyrgyzstan's southern Batken province and Tajikistan's northern Sughd province agreed on Wednesday not to use drones in the border areas, said a statement from the Kyrgyz president's envoy in the Batken province.

The heads of the two regions also discussed maintaining stability on the border and ensuring public safety, among other issues, the statement said.

Around 100 people died in armed fighting in September 2022, the latest escalation of violence between the two mountainous countries.

RelatedNew border conflict between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan turns deadly

Constant tension

Kyrgyzstan said the two sides had also agreed for border villages to solve issues of irrigation "between themselves."

The Tajik side, in a statement from the regional administration of Sughd, noted the need for the joint use of water resources but did not mention the agreement on drones.

Border disputes have dogged the former Soviet republics through their three decades of independence. Part of their 970-kilometre (600-mile) border is still to be demarcated.

The result has been constant tension over access to transport routes and resources, particularly over water in farming regions.

The two countries are members of the Moscow-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation.

RelatedKyrgyz-Tajik conflict: UN urges for dialogue as death toll rises to 71
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us