May 24, 2023
Over 1M internally displaced in just 130 days due to conflict in Somalia
In Somalia, over a million people have been internally displaced in just 130 days due to conflict, drought, and floods. They now face overcrowding, resource shortages, and insecurity. Humanitarian agencies are struggling to help due to insufficient funding. Abdullahi Abubakar Kaka has more on this. #somalia #refugees #displaced
