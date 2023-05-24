WORLD
1 MIN READ
Moscow: We will respond to future incursions 'extremely harshly'
One of Russia's most modern warships has narrowly avoided being blown up in the Black Sea. Pictures of the incident have just been released by Moscow and come at the same time as Russian defence officials revealed more details of the recent incident where an anti-Kremlin group staged a cross border raid from Ukraine. They say 70 of the attackers were killed after several days of fighting in Russia's Belgorod region. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
Moscow: We will respond to future incursions 'extremely harshly' / Others
May 24, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us