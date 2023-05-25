WORLD
Foreign students to be banned from bringing their families to UK
In an effort to cut net immigration numbers, the UK government has introduced new regulations preventing international students from bringing family members into the country. The change comes ahead of the planned release of 2022 immigration data by the Office for National Statistics. Francesco Rizzuto from Liverpool Hope University weighs in.
May 25, 2023
