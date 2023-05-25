May 25, 2023
DR Congo President Tshisekedi arrives in Beijing for a state visit
President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi has arrived in Beijing for a state visit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. The pair will hold talks and attend a ceremony for signing cooperation documents. David Otto, director from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies unpacks the significance of this visit.
