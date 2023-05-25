May 25, 2023
DeSantis set to make announcement in Twitter event with Musk
Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis is set to enter the race for the Republican nomination as they attempt to unseat current Democratic President Joe Biden. DeSantis is seen by many Republicans as an alternative to Donald Trump. He's yet to officially announce his candidacy, but is expected to do so on Wednesday night. Political adviser Rina Shah has more on his candidacy.
