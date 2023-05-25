Wagner group starts withdrawing units from Bakhmut

In Ukraine, Wagner Mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has been filmed telling his fighters to start withdrawing from the occupied city of Bakhmut. Prigozhin said he is handing it over to regular Russian forces having claimed it was his organisation which took it from Ukraine. He has frequently criticised the Russian Ministry of Defence for not supporting his fighters. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.