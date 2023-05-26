TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye's first unmanned helicopter introduced to Malaysian market
Turkish defence company Titra Technology inks deal with Aerodyne Group, bringing Alpin helicopter to Malaysia.
Türkiye's first unmanned helicopter introduced to Malaysian market
Initially focused on the Malaysian market, the strategic cooperation will later expand to global markets. / Photo: AA
May 26, 2023

Turkish defence company Titra Technology has signed a deal with Malaysian drone firm Aerodyne Group to introduce Alpin, Türkiye's first unmanned helicopter, to the local market.

Titra is participating in the ongoing Langkawi International Maritime and Aviation Fair [or LIMA 2023], one of the largest defence fairs in the Asia-Pacific region, and signed an agreement with Aerodyne Group, the world's leading provider of drone services.

An exclusive partnership will be established between Aerodyne Group and Titra, which is known for its strong expertise in unmanned systems technology and its ability to deliver innovative solutions.

Initially focused on the Malaysian market, the strategic cooperation will later expand to global markets.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us