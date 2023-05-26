WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of crocodiles kill Cambodian man in family-owned reptile farm
The 72-year-old man was trying to move a crocodile out of a cage where it had laid eggs when it grabbed the stick he was using as a goad and pulled him in.
Dozens of crocodiles kill Cambodian man in family-owned reptile farm
A group of reptiles set about the man, tearing his body to pieces and leaving the concrete enclosure at the farm in Siem Reap awash with blood. Representational photo (Reuters Archive) / Reuters Archive
May 26, 2023

About 40 crocodiles killed a Cambodian man after he fell into their enclosure on his family's reptile farm, police said.

The 72-year-old was trying to move a crocodile out of a cage where it had laid eggs when it grabbed the stick he was using as a goad and pulled him in. The incident was reported on Friday.

The main group of reptiles then set about him, tearing his body to pieces and leaving the concrete enclosure at the farm in Siem Reap awash with blood.

"While he was chasing a crocodile out of an egg-laying cage, the crocodile attacked the stick, causing him to fall into the enclosure," Mey Savry, police chief of Siem Reap commune, told AFP news agency.

"Then other crocodiles pounced, attacking him until he was dead," he said, adding that the remains of the man's body were covered with bite marks.

RelatedBird flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia

He said one of the man's arms was bitten off and eaten by the crocodiles.

A two-year-old girl was killed and eaten by crocodiles in 2019 when she wandered into her family's reptile farm in the same village, the police chief said.

There are a number of crocodile farms around Siem Reap, the gateway city to the famed ruins of Angkor Wat.

The reptiles are kept for their eggs, skins and meat as well as the trade in their young.

RelatedCambodia court affirms disqualification of main opposition party from polls
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us