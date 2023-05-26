What does Wagner Group’s pull-out from Bakhmut signify?

The head of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has appeared on a video telling his fighters to start withdrawing from the occupied city of Bakhmut. Prigozhin says he is handing over to regular Russian troops, having claimed that it was his organisation that took it from Ukraine. Javed Ali, associate professor at the University of Michigan, explains.