Turkish educators from earthquake-ravaged areas have bravely set aside their own trauma following February’s devastating tremors, dedicating themselves to ensuring uninterrupted classes and leaving no student behind.

Gulser Ozkan, an 83-year-old retired teacher, is one such educator. As a chairman of Tomurcuk Education Culture Solidarity and Business Cooperative, she has come forward with a project concerning disabled children in the quake-affected region.

Ozkan, an accomplished advocate for children with disabilities, has done extraordinary work in this field. Her contributions to education, particularly for children with disabilities, have been chronicled in the book titled ‘100 Women of our honour - proud and inspiring women’ authored by Ayla Erdim.

Ozkan’s project titled "Hatay Barrier-Free Social Living Area" focuses on children in Hatay, a Turkish province that was severely affected by the February quakes.

The project's primary purpose is rehabilitation support for mentally disabled individuals in the earthquake zone and generating income for their families through cooperatives.

UNICEF described the earthquakes as "catastrophic" for families and children, exposing hundreds of thousands of people to desperate conditions.

Psychological aid and education resumption

Türkiye's Family and Social Services Ministry has been at the forefront of protecting children from depression in various quake-hit cities across the country.

Experts highlight the significance of providing immediate psychological aid to children impacted by such disasters.

Since schools play a crucial role in promoting children's psychosocial well-being, access to compassionate teachers, counsellors, and peers offer invaluable emotional support and guidance is as important as providing basic necessities of life.

According to UNICEF, the earthquake caused schooling disruptions for nearly four million children across the country. Educational institutions were temporarily closed nationwide for over two weeks. However, thanks to the government’s quick interventions and the support of the civil society groups, many learning centres have now reopened, lessons are continuing in tent schools established by dedicated volunteers and authorities within the quake-hit zone.

Efforts are ongoing to ensure that children receive the necessary psychological support and resume their education in a safe and nurturing environment. The collaboration between government agencies, professionals, and compassionate individuals underscores the commitment to rebuilding lives and restoring hope in the face of adversity.

For Ozkan’s project, the Hatay Metropolitan Municipality allocated 1.5 acres of land with its Science Department overseeing the settlement planning.

“We will provide psychological and educational support to children with disabilities and Down syndrome. We aim to carry out the educational activities and social activities model there. We are seeking financial support to purchase the building materials of the prefabricated building and start the construction,” says Ozkan.

While working towards creating an inclusive project in the earthquake zone, Ozkan also emphasises the importance of reintegrating disabled children into social life.

"My advice to mothers of special children is never to lose hope. They have very precious children. They will be very pleased if they put in the effort and spend some time. So they will be very happy too. Therefore, it is very useful for them not to despair,” Ozkan says.

Her daughter, Orkide Meltem Ozkan, who is also a disabled person, expressed that she became a sports teacher and a swimming mentor.

"I knit, play the darbuka, sing in the choir. My mother, father and siblings took care of me since I was born because I needed special attention. So I recommend my friends to come here as well," the daughter said.