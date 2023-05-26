WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye Readies for Presidential Run-Off on Sunday
Voting overseas has wrapped up for Turkish citizens ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff between President Erdogan, and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Although the first round of voting on May 14 fell short of producing a clear winner, the Turkish parliament for the next five years has been settled. President Erdogan's AK Party will be leading the charge, having secured 268 seats. Together with their MHP allies, the People's Alliance have a comfortable majority in the 600-seat-body.. They are followed by the main opposition Republican People's Party with 169 seats, and the left-wing Yesil Sol Party which came third. This year's parliamentary elections also saw a record number of women candidates, with 121 securing seats, an all-time high. Meanwhile, candidates from smaller parties have also entered parliament, thanks to an alliance system that allowed them to bypass previous election thresholds. So what impact will these new faces have on parliament and what direction will the legislative body go? Guests: Ahmet Keser-Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Aylin Unver Noi- Professor at Halic University Tarek Cherkaoui- Manager at TRT World Research Centre
STK THUMBNAIL / TRT World
May 26, 2023
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us