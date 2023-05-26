Türkiye Readies for Presidential Run-Off on Sunday

Voting overseas has wrapped up for Turkish citizens ahead of Sunday's presidential runoff between President Erdogan, and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Although the first round of voting on May 14 fell short of producing a clear winner, the Turkish parliament for the next five years has been settled. President Erdogan's AK Party will be leading the charge, having secured 268 seats. Together with their MHP allies, the People's Alliance have a comfortable majority in the 600-seat-body.. They are followed by the main opposition Republican People's Party with 169 seats, and the left-wing Yesil Sol Party which came third. This year's parliamentary elections also saw a record number of women candidates, with 121 securing seats, an all-time high. Meanwhile, candidates from smaller parties have also entered parliament, thanks to an alliance system that allowed them to bypass previous election thresholds. So what impact will these new faces have on parliament and what direction will the legislative body go? Guests: Ahmet Keser-Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Aylin Unver Noi- Professor at Halic University Tarek Cherkaoui- Manager at TRT World Research Centre