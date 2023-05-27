WORLD
3 MIN READ
China, DRC vow to deepen ties, discuss mining contracts
DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, in his first state visit to China, holds talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, with mining renegotiation talks going "wonderfully", according to a senior official.
China, DRC vow to deepen ties, discuss mining contracts
Tshisekedi is the latest in a series of African leaders to visit China in recent weeks, following delegations from Sierra Leone, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Gabon. / Photo: AFP
May 27, 2023

China and the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] will strengthen their partnership and step up cooperation, Beijing has said, as talks over renegotiating mining contracts for the African country's valuable mineral reserves continue.

DRC President Felix Tshisekedi's trip, his first state visit to China, is the latest in a flurry of diplomatic overtures between Beijing and African nations.

Tshisekedi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday "announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship from a strategic partnership of win-win cooperation to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

China is a major investor in DRC, where the Asian power dominates the lucrative mineral mining industry.

But Tshisekedi has vowed to renegotiate DRC's mining contracts, which include those signed with China under his predecessor, to achieve better terms for his country.

On Friday, he was greeted by an honour guard and cheering children between meetings with Xi and Premier Li Qiang.

Li told Tshisekedi that he believed "China-DRC relations will surely achieve greater development, and benefit the two peoples".

RelatedAfrican Union warns continent must not become 'geostrategic battleground'

Diplomatic battleground

The large central African country is a major exporter of copper, uranium and cobalt — a key ingredient in batteries for consumer gadgets — but remains one of the world's poorest states.

Senior DRC official Erik Nyindu Kibambe told reporters in Beijing that mining renegotiation talks were going "wonderfully", with the DRC side hoping for a deal by the end of this year.

He said they aimed to make a state-to-state deal, rather than agreements between DRC and individual mining companies.

Tshisekedi is the latest in a series of African leaders to visit China in recent weeks, following delegations from Sierra Leone, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Gabon.

The continent has found itself at the centre of a tussle for influence among the major powers, with China, Russia and the United States all sending foreign ministers to the region on rival diplomatic offensives this year.

RelatedUS vows support for Niger as China invests and Russia expands nearby
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us