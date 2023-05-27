May 27, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
War in Syria leads to an increase in the number of abandoned children
A muted but ongoing war in Syria has left many people living under desperate circumstances. New reports say that desperation has led to an increase in the number of people abandoning their newborn babies. Isabella Bull reports on the despair of that choice, and the kind people raising these children as their own.
War in Syria leads to an increase in the number of abandoned children / Others
Explore