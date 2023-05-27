WORLD
2 MIN READ
New herder-farmer clash leaves several dead in southern Chad
The deadly clash erupted after a 12-year-old herder brought his animals onto a farmer's peanut field, a local official says.
New herder-farmer clash leaves several dead in southern Chad
Tensions in the region are historically rooted in rivalry over land. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 27, 2023

Clashes between herders and farmers have killed at least 10 people in southern Chad, a region regularly troubled by such violence, a local governor told AFP news agency.

The latest outbreak of violence occurred on Thursday, when a 12-year-old herder took his animals onto a farmer's peanut field, leading to an altercation that left the child dead, Adoum Forteye Amadou, the governor of the Madoul region, told AFP by telephone on Saturday.

His parents then killed nine farmers in revenge, Amadou said, adding that the incident occurred near the village of Bara II, 600 kilometres southeast of the capital of N'Djamena.

"Five herders, the authors of the killing spree, have been arrested, as well as the murderer of the young herder ," he said.

The fertile border areas of Chad, Cameroon and Central African Republic have been gripped by confrontations between nomadic herders and sedentary farmers.

Tensions are historically rooted in rivalry over land.

The farmers often accuse the herders of letting their cattle trample their crops and eat them, while the herders say they have the traditional right to graze there.

RelatedThousands of South Sudanese flee fighting in Sudan to return home
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us