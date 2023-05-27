May 27, 2023
Serbian President Vucic puts army on alert after Kosovo protests
Serbia has placed its military on high alert, with President Alexander Vucic dispatching some units to the border with Kosovo amid renewed tensions. On Friday, ethnic Serbs clashed with police, after authorities moved to install new ethnic Albanian mayors. The United States and its allies have criticised Kosovo for escalating tensions. Andy Roesgen reports.
