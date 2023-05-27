WORLD
Multiple deaths as avalanche hits northern Pakistan
At least 10 people died and as many are injured following an avalanche in a remote area in northern Pakistan's Shounter Pass.
An official of Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan region also confirmed the casualties. / Photo: AP Archive
May 27, 2023

An avalanche has killed at least 10 people in a remote area of northern Pakistan, as poor weather and limited accessibility were hampering rescue efforts.

The avalanche on Saturday, which also injured more than 10 people, happened near the Shounter Pass that connects the Gilgit-Baltistan region with Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"A group of around 35 nomads who were returning from Kashmir had set up camp close to a ravine," rescue official Subah Khan said.

"They were struck by an avalanche late at night that caused at least 10 deaths."

Khan said initial assessments suggest up to 15 head of cattle also died.

The chief secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan's office also confirmed the causalities in a statement.

Muhammad Riaz, a police official from the area, said residents were taking the lead in the rescue operation in the difficult-to-reach area.

Every year, local nomads, also known as Bakarwals, migrate alongside their herds in search of suitable pastures for their livestock and to evade harsh weather conditions.

RelatedAvalanche kills mountaineers in northern India
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
