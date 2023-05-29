Recep Tayyip Erdogan re-elected as president of Türkiye

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been re-elected as President of the Republic of Türkiye, after securing 52 percent of the total votes in Sunday's run off election. The contender Kemal Kilicdaroglu failed to close the margin between himself and the incumbent, trailing by four percentage points. The victory has ignited celebrations across the country by the President's supporters. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.