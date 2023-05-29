May 29, 2023
World leaders congratulate Erdogan on his run-off victory
World leaders offered their congratulations to Erdogan as the result of the run-off became clear. From Europe to Asia to the Middle East, heads of state and government from around the world acknowledged the incumbent's victory either in personal phone calls or on social media. Many expressed their hopes for a continuation of strong bilateral relations with Türkiye. Naim Ongoren reports.
