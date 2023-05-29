WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank raid: ministry
A Palestinian young men is killed and six others are arrested following an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in occupied West Bank raid: ministry
Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 illegal settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AA Archive
May 29, 2023

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Ashraf Mohammed Ibrahim, 37, was "shot by the Israeli occupation" in the northern city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

Ibrahim was an officer in the Palestinian intelligence service, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Israeli military said "suspects fired heavily at the forces, who responded with fire toward the armed men" during a raid in Jenin.

Six people were arrested in Jenin, according to Palestinian prisoners' advocacy groups.

RelatedIsrael allocates $1B for illegal settlements in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces regularly conduct raids in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in Jenin in recent months, including minors.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 151 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year. Twenty-one Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us