Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

Ashraf Mohammed Ibrahim, 37, was "shot by the Israeli occupation" in the northern city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said on Monday.

Ibrahim was an officer in the Palestinian intelligence service, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Israeli military said "suspects fired heavily at the forces, who responded with fire toward the armed men" during a raid in Jenin.

Six people were arrested in Jenin, according to Palestinian prisoners' advocacy groups.

Israeli forces regularly conduct raids in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in Jenin in recent months, including minors.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 151 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of the year. Twenty-one Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.