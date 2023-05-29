BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Kenya, Russia to sign trade pact as Ruto hosts Lavrov in Nairobi
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's trip to Kenya comes on the heels of an African tour by his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba last week, with the warring sides each seeking to bolster support on the continent for their cause.
Kenya, Russia to sign trade pact as Ruto hosts Lavrov in Nairobi
Russia has stepped up its drive to boost economic ties with Africa to help offset a big chill in relations with the West prompted by its invasion of Ukraine / Photo: Reuters
May 29, 2023

Kenya will sign a trade pact with Russia aimed at boosting cooperation between businesses, President William Ruto's office has said, after hosting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Nairobi.

Kenya's presidency said in a statement on Monday that bilateral trade with Russia was still low despite the potential and the pact would give businesses the "necessary impetus".

Russia has stepped up its drive to boost economic ties with Africa to help offset a big chill in relations with the West prompted by its offensive in Ukraine and plans to hold an Africa-Russia summit in St. Petersburg in July.

It did not say when the pact might be sealed or give details on what it might encompass. Russia currently sells mostly grain and fertilisers to Kenya.

On Ukraine, the statement reiterated Kenya's support for respecting the territorial integrity of all countries, adding: "Kenya calls for a resolution of the conflict in a manner respectful to the two parties."

RelatedAfrican Union warns continent must not become 'geostrategic battleground'

Global geopolitical shifts

Russia says its incursion into Ukraine, launched on Feb. 24, 2022, is aimed at protecting its own security against Ukraine's pro-Western leadership.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Moscow of waging an unprovoked war of aggression. Western nations have slapped sweeping economic sanctions on Russia, prompting it to forge closer ties with China, India, African nations and others.

Lavrov has visited the African continent at least three times this year, while Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba travelled to countries including Ethiopia, Rwanda and Mozambique last week.

Kenya's presidency said Lavrov was on his way to Cape Town for a June 1 meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS group of emerging economies, which comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

RelatedLive blog: 'Ukraine will defend itself and will win' – Kiev
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us