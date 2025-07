World leaders congratulate Erdogan on his run-off victory

International leaders have been congratulating Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election. Under Erdogan's leadership, Türkiye's diplomacy has played an ever more vital geo-political role, from the European refugee crisis to the future makeup of NATO and the war in Ukraine. Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports on how presidents and prime ministers have responded to the vote.