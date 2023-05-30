May 30, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Millions of women and girls in Yemen at risk due to lack of facilities
Every two hours a woman dies in Yemen because of complications in pregnancy and during childbirth. The United Nation estimates that 5.5 million women and girls of child-bearing age have limited or no access to reproductive health care facilities. The organisation The UN says the country is facing a medical emergency in female health care. Shoaib Hasan has the story.
YEMENWOMEN-PKG-SHA-0400-30 / Others
Explore