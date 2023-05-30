May 30, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
A half-century shift: Tanzania's capital city changeover in perspective
Over 50 years have passed since Tanzania decided to move its capital from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma. The half-century has proven to be challenging and has involved financial hardship and political issues, among other obstacles. In this documentary, we explore the transformation of the capital and discuss expectations of Dodoma in the coming years. #tanzania #dodoma #capital
A half-century shift: Tanzania's capital city changeover in perspective / Others
Explore