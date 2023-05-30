Saudi Arabia has extended its initiative to Türkiye to streamline pilgrims' travel, immigration, and other processes to Islam's holiest cities of Mecca and Medina.

The 'Makkah Route Initiative', which began in 2019 as part of the "Guests of God Service Programme," one of many initiatives in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, has now reached out to Türkiye.

This initiative is being carried out in Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Ivory Coast, as well as Türkiye, according to the Saudi Interior Ministry.

It aims to assist pilgrims by simplifying procedures so that they can be completed in their home countries.

The initiative includes visas, passports, and health procedures for pilgrims before they leave their home countries. It additionally covers luggage procedures, transportation, and lodging upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Ali Erbas, the head of Türkiye's top religious body Diyanet, expressed his happiness at the project's launch at Istanbul Airport.

Erbas said that the project will provide significant convenience to Turkish pilgrims by allowing them to complete critical tasks such as fingerprinting and passport control at Istanbul Airport, which are typically performed at landings in Saudi Arabia's Mecca or Medina cities.

Unique initiative

"After our pilgrims depart from here, they will immediately get into cars and arrive at their hotels, without having to wait at the airports in Mecca and Medina," he explained, hailing Saudi efforts.

"When we consider the past difficulties, such as waiting in long passport queues, waiting to have their fingerprints taken, we can especially emphasise that this is a major project, a significant innovation," Erbas added.

Director General of the Saudi General Directorate of Passports Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al Yahya, who was also present on the occasion, said that there is no other example of this project in the world.

"When pilgrims get on the plane from here, they will complete their journey as if they were on a domestic flight, even easier than a domestic flight, without any procedure,” Al Yahya said.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ayer, 45, from a pilgrimage convoy waiting to depart for Saudi Arabia at Istanbul Airport, expressed his appreciation for the project, saying that the new initiative is particularly beneficial to the elderly people.​​​​​​​