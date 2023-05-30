Burkina Faso's prime minister has ruled out negotiations with extremist insurgents who control swathes of the country as officials reported that around 40 people had been killed in fresh attacks.

"We will never negotiate, either over Burkina Faso's territorial integrity or its sovereignty," Apollinaire Kyelem de Tambela told parliament on Tuesday, adding that the government aimed to double the number of volunteers for the VDP civil defence militia to 100,000.

"The only negotiations that matter with these armed bandits are those taking place on the battlefield," de Tambela told the Transitional Legislative Assembly.

His comments came shortly before regional officials said an armed convoy was targeted Saturday near Bourasso close to the Malian border, with another local source saying most victims were VDP members.

"The attack caused the death of around 20 people, mainly VDP," the source said, requesting anonymity.

The regional government did not give a death toll, but claimed that 18 insurgents had been wounded and captured.

A security source confirmed the attack on the convoy, adding that air support called in afterwards had "neutralised" around 30 insurgents.

The source also said some 20 people were killed in the same region on Sunday when suspected militants attacked Ouakara, a village around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Bourasso.

"Many people have left the village for Nouna or Dedougou, because the terrorists gave them a 72-hour deadline to leave the village," a resident told AFP.

'Whatever the cost'

Burkina Faso has been ruled since 2022 by a junta led by Captain Ibrahim Traore.

He has vowed to recapture the 40 percent of the country's territory seized since 2015 by terrorists affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Daesh terror group.

Traore has also ousted the French military force deployed to help battle the insurgents in several Sahel nations, and is suspected instead of eyeing Russian military help.

After a series of bloody attacks since the start of this year, the junta announced in April a general mobilisation for the armed forces.

Since 2015, violence has seen more than 10,000 killed - both civilians and military - according to NGOs, and displaced some two million people.

De Tambela said that "thanks to our efforts" more than 20,000 households, representing more than 125,000 people, "have returned to their regions," without further detail.

"We will defend our territory and our populations whatever the cost," he declared.

The VDP - Volunteers for the Defence of the Fatherland (VDP) - comprises civilian volunteers who are given two-week military training.

They then work alongside the army, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.

The force is one of the keystones of the Traore's anti-extremists strategy.