May 30, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kosovo clashes: Dozens of NATO-led soldiers injured by Serb protesters
At least 30 soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in northern Kosovo have been injured in clashes with protesting local Serbs who have been trying to prevent elected ethnic Albanian mayors from moving into their new offices. Tensions have been high in Kosovo since last month’s local elections, and now the crisis has drawn global attention. #Kosovo #KFOR
