Beating market forecast, Türkiye's economy grows 4% in Q1
Figure exceeds economists' expectations, while quarter-on-quarter growth rate in January-March comes in at 0.3 percent.
The GDP at current prices increased 84.4 percent to reach 4.63 trillion Turkish liras. / Photo: AA Archive
May 31, 2023

Türkiye's economy has risen 4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, beating market forecast, according to Turkstat.

Economists had expected Türkiye's growth to be 3 percent on an annual basis in January-March.

The main reading followed a 3.5 percent annual growth in the final quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, the GDP at current prices increased 84.4 percent to reach 4.63 trillion Turkish liras ($245.46 billion), Turkstat data showed on Wednesday.

On a quarterly basis, Turkish economy grew 0.3 percent in the January-March period, slowing from 0.9 percent in October-December 2022.

