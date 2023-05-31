Türkiye's economy has risen 4 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, beating market forecast, according to Turkstat.

Economists had expected Türkiye's growth to be 3 percent on an annual basis in January-March.

The main reading followed a 3.5 percent annual growth in the final quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, the GDP at current prices increased 84.4 percent to reach 4.63 trillion Turkish liras ($245.46 billion), Turkstat data showed on Wednesday.

On a quarterly basis, Turkish economy grew 0.3 percent in the January-March period, slowing from 0.9 percent in October-December 2022.