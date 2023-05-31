WORLD
Pakistan's former PM Khan gets bail extension in several cases
The Islamabad High Court and a specialist corruption court have granted Khan bail in the same graft case which prompted his arrest on May 9.
Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan as he leaves after appearing in court in Islamabad. / Photo: AP
May 31, 2023

A Pakistani court has extended bail to the country's former prime minister Imran Khan in seven separate cases for another 10 days, a court record said.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed Khan to appear before relevant courts within the next 10 days and barred the police from arresting him during the said period.

The court also extended his bail in the Al Qadir Trust case for three days.

Khan, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, also appeared before the anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a $237-million corruption case, commonly known as the Al Qadir Trust case.

Khan, 70, the country’s only premier who was ousted through a no-trust vote in Pakistan’s 75-year political history, is facing a slew of cases against him, ranging from terrorism to attempted murder and money laundering.

Most of the cases, which Khan dubs a “sham,” have been lodged after his ouster.

He was deposed as prime minister after parliament passed a no-confidence vote in April last year.

Khan blames his unceremonious ouster on a US-backed conspiracy, the allegation that the incumbent coalition government in Islamabad and Washington have repeatedly refuted.

He narrowly escaped assassination while leading an anti-government long march towards Islamabad last November.

SOURCE:AA
