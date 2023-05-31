WORLD
4 MIN READ
Beijing blames US 'provocation' for fighter jet incident in South China Sea
The incident comes at a time of frayed ties between Washington and Beijing over issues including Taiwan, which China regards as its territory.
Beijing blames US 'provocation' for fighter jet incident in South China Sea
Video footage released by the US military shows a Chinese fighter plane crossing in front of the American aircraft.  / Photo: AFP
May 31, 2023

Beijing has blamed US "provocation" for an incident last week in which a Chinese plane crossed in front of an American surveillance aircraft over the South China Sea.

"The United States' long-term and frequent sending of ships and planes to conduct close surveillance on China seriously harms China's national sovereignty and security," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday when asked about the latest incident.

"This kind of provocative, dangerous activity is the cause of the security issues on the seas," Mao said, calling on Washington to "immediately stop this form of dangerous provocation".

"China will continue to take all necessary steps to resolutely protect its own sovereignty and security," she said.

The US military said on Tuesday a Chinese fighter pilot had performed an "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" near an American surveillance aircraft operating over the South China Sea last week .

Video footage released by the US military shows a Chinese fighter plane crossing in front of the American aircraft, which can be seen shaking from the resulting turbulence.

US accused of breaking into training area

The Chinese plane "flew directly in front of and within 400 feet of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the US aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence" on Friday, the Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

"The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law," it said.

But China's military said on Wednesday the US jet "broke into" a military training area.

"A US RC-135 reconnaissance plane deliberately broke into our training area to carry out reconnaissance and interference," Chinese military spokesperson Zhang Nandong said in a statement.

China had sent aircraft to track and monitor the jet "in accordance with laws and regulations", Zhang said.

'Undermining mutual trust'

The Pentagon said the incident was part of a pattern of behaviour by China.

A senior US defence official said there has been an "alarming increase in the number of risky aerial intercepts and confrontations at sea" by Chinese aircraft and ships -- actions that "have the potential to create an unsafe incident or miscalculation".

The announcement of the latest incident came a day after the Pentagon said Beijing had refused a US invitation for Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to meet his Chinese counterpart in Singapore this week.

The senior US defence official said the timing of the announcement of the South China Sea incident was unrelated to China's refusal of the invitation, explaining that information "was subject to the US military dec lassification process and US diplomatic communication process".

Beijing said in response to reports of the Singapore cancellation that the United States was "entirely responsible for the current difficulties in exchanges between the two militaries".

"On the one hand, the United States keeps saying that it wants to strengthen communication," Chinese defence ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said Wednesday.

"But on the other hand, it ignores China's concerns and artificially creates obstacles, seriously undermining mutual trust between the two militaries," he said.

RelatedUS: China can lower tensions by ending drills around Taiwan
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us