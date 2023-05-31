May 31, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia suffers attacks for third straight day near its mainland
For the second day in a row, the conflict in Ukraine has spilled over into Russia. The Kremlin says the rare drone attacks were carried out by Ukraine, in a desperate struggle against deadly shelling on their territory. But the bombardment from Russia is forcing an uncomfortable conversation in the West about Ukraine’s right to self-defense. Priyanka Navani reports.
