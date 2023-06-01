Sweden enacts new anti-terror law in bid to join NATO

Sweden has renewed calls on Turkiye to approve its bid to become a member of NATO following a new anti-terror law that came into effect today. But Ankara has concerns Sweden provides a safe haven to PKK terrorists. In the past few hours, the NATO Chief, Jens Stoltenberg has said he'll be visiting Ankara soon to hold talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Naim Ongoren reports.