WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of bags containing human remains found in western Mexico
Authorities discovered the site while looking for seven young people who were reported missing last week, but it's still unknown if they were among the remains.
Dozens of bags containing human remains found in western Mexico
There are more than 110,000 missing people in Mexico, and thousands of unidentified remains in mortuaries and cemeteries. Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters
June 1, 2023

Authorities in northern Mexico have found 45 bags containing human remains in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara and are trying to determine how many bodies are there.

The bags found at a forest overlook contained remains of men and women, the state prosecutor's office in the western state of Jalisco said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Firefighters and civil defence worked with a helicopter to recover remains from the gorge and planned to continue during the coming days.

Authorities had been looking for seven young people who had been reported missing last week when they found the site, but it was still unknown if they were among the remains found.

Unidentified remains

The state prosecutor’s office said it investigated the site after receiving a report of possible body parts there.

There are more than 110,000 missing people in Mexico, and Jalisco is the state with the highest number, at 15,000, according to federal government data.

There are also thousands of unidentified remains in mortuaries and cemeteries.

RelatedAt least 29 bodies found in plastic bags in Mexico mass grave
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us