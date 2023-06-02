WORLD
3 MIN READ
World food prices fall to two-year low in May: UN
The Food and Agriculture Organization's cereal price index dropped by nearly 5 percent in May from the prior month, pressured by ample supply prospects and extension of Black Sea grain Initiative.
World food prices fall to two-year low in May: UN
A farmer shows wheat grains at a field in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, May 25, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 2, 2023

The United Nations food agency's world price index has fallen to its lowest in two years in May 2023, as a slump in prices of vegetable oils, cereals and dairy outweighed increases for sugar and meat.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally-traded food commodities, averaged 124.3 points in May against a revised 127.7 for the previous month, the agency said on Friday. The April reading was originally given as 127.2.

The May score marked the lowest since April 2021 and meant the index was now 22 percent below an all-time peak reached in March 2022 following the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

FAO's cereal price index dropped by nearly 5 percent in May from the prior month, pressured by ample supply prospects and the extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative allowing shipments from Ukraine.

But international rice prices continued to increase in May, partly due to tighter supplies in some exporting countries, said FAO. The agency last month expressed concern over rising prices of the staple.

RelatedGrain shipments to leave Ukraine this week - Ukraine

FAO's vegetable oil price index slid almost 9 percent month on month, reflecting large oilseed supplies and weak demand for palm oil, while global dairy prices eased over 3 percent amid a seasonal upturn in northern hemisphere milk output, the agency said.

Sugar prices, in contrast, showed a 5.5 percent increase from April in a fourth straight monthly gain, as concerns over the El Nino weather pattern added to global supply risks, FAO said.

However, improving weather conditions in Brazil and lower crude oil prices have curbed sugar markets, it added. Sugar futures ended May lower after a 12 -year high in late April.

In a separate report on cereals supply and demand, FAO forecast world cereal production this year at 2.813 billion tonnes, a 1 percent increase from 2022 that mainly reflected an expected rise in maize output.

Global cereal stocks in the 2023/24 season were projected to rise 1.7 percent year on year to a record 873 million tonnes, reflecting larger expected stocks of maize, rice and barley.

Wheat stocks were forecast to fall, however, as production was seen declining while demand was expected to be stable.

RelatedOne in three schoolchildren does not have access to drinking water: UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us