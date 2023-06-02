June 2, 2023
Palestinian women open businesses to preserve Hebron's old town
The old city of Hebron has seen an influx of far-right Jewish settlers, making life increasingly challenging for Palestinians and compelling many to leave. Meet two women who have opened up a soap shop and a library in the old town to maintain the dwindling existence of Palestinians under Israeli occupation. #Palestine #Hebron #Israel
