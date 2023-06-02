EU chief Charles Michel has taken part in a key summit in Central Asia, saying that Brussels wanted a "sincere" partnership with the energy-rich region.

The leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan took part in the get-together on Friday in the resort town of Cholpon Ata on the shores of Lake Issyk Kul A delegation from Turkmenistan also participated.

The high-profile meeting came after Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the leaders of the five Central Asian countries for a key summit in Xi'an in northern China in May.

"We offer a sincere partnership" to the region's five former Soviet republics, Michel told AFP news agency in an interview on the sidelines of the gathering in Cholpon Ata.

He added that Brussels would be "a respectful partner who creates confidence".

'No hidden agenda'

Michel said Brussels wanted to see security and stability in the region. "Our goal is very simple," he said. "We have no hidden agenda."

"We are a partner sincerely committed to the sovereignty of the five countries of Central Asia," Michel added.

"There is no attempt at destabilisation, manipulation," he said, an apparent dig at Moscow, which sent troops to Ukraine last year.

Michel stressed the possibilities of collaboration in the fields of "climate technologies, energy issues, security, transport and tourism".

The EU is the top donor in Central Asia, with assistance to the region reaching $1.2 billion (1.1 billion euros) between 2014 and 2020. Brussels is also the Central Asian countries' main investment partner, followed by the United States, Russia and China.

It was Michel's second visit to the region since Russia started its offensive against Ukraine last year, sending shivers across Central Asia and the South Caucasus, where Moscow remains the main regional power.

The EU chief visited neighbouring Kazakhstan for a similar summit last October.

Economic cooperation

Leaders from five Central Asian countries voiced a common view on the potential for economic cooperation with the EU at the summit.

Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, who presided over the summit, said the formation of a common "geo-economic space" in Central Asia will help the region integrate into the global economy.

Japarov said over the past year, Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover with EU countries increased by 76.1 percent and amounted to $603.1 million, noting that in the future, the country would like to work not only on increasing trade turnover but also on "leveling the trade balance."

"At the same time, we understand the concerns and requests of our European partners regarding a certain group of goods subject to sanctions, and we are ready to continue dialogue with the EU on this issue," he said.

Japarov called on the five ex-Soviet countries to join forces, saying post-Soviet Central Asia should become a "single geoeconomic space" with all forms of economic cooperation.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev praised work to tighten dialogue between Central Asia and the EU over the past few months.

He said leading European companies and banks eyed opportunities in the region.

"We are already talking about a broad investment and technological partnership," said Mirziyoyev.