Russian-backed official says Ukraine shelled port of Berdyansk

Russia is claiming that Chechen special forces have begun an offensive in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. It comes as the war continues to cost civilian lives, with at least two people killed on Friday in Russian shelling on Zaphorizhia. All this as President Volodomyr Zelensky continues his diplomatic push to garner international support. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.