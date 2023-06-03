CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Argentines grill more steak despite biting 109% inflation
Beef consumption this year would be 53.1 kilogrammes per person, Rosario grains report shows, despite highest inflation rate since 1991 pushing some 40% of population into poverty.
Argentines grill more steak despite biting 109% inflation
The proportion of beef in meat consumption climbed this year to 46 percent from 44 percent two years ago. / Photo: Reuters
June 3, 2023

Argentines are expected to eat the most beef in five years in 2023, extending the South American country's reign as the No. 1 steak consumer per capita despite the painful impact of 109 percent inflation on food prices, according to a Rosario grains exchange report.

The major beef producer, where "asado" barbecues are a key part of the culinary culture and steakhouses dot city streets, has seen in recent years beef consumption dip as prices climbed and diners shifted to cheaper chicken and pork.

That, however, is partly reversing, even in the face of one of the world's highest inflation rates which has badly hurt spending power.

Analysts expect inflation could hit 130 percent by the end of the year.

"Despite everything, the traditional asado remains one of the pillars of the local gastronomic tradition, and a must at most Argentine dinner tables," the exchange said, adding likely beef consumption this year would be 53.1 kilogrammes per person.

The exchange said the relative cost of beef versus pork and chicken had dropped since 2021, though it remained elevated versus a historical average.

Gross salaries were also slightly higher than in 2021, though again lower than historic averages.

The proportion of beef in meat consumption climbed this year to 46 percent from 44 percent two years ago.

However, the amount of beef and its share is still far below peaks of some 68 kg per capita and over 70 percent in the past two decades.

The recent bump in the data underscores the importance of beef in Argentine culture, even as the highest inflation rate since 1991 has pushed some 40 percent of the population into poverty.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us