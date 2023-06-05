A mother’s unseen footsteps: a Kabul shoeshiner’s tale

Meet Bibi Wasima, a remarkable shoeshiner and a courageous woman from Afghanistan who defies societal norms to provide for her orphaned children. We shine a light on the invisible struggles she faces to protect and support her children. Prepare to be inspired by her unwavering spirit and witness how a mother surmounts unimaginable challenges in Afghanistan. #afghanistan