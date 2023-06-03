WORLD
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to send additional troops to Kosovo at NATO's request
Preparations have begun for transfer of the reserve unit to Sultan Murat Barracks in Kosovo's southern city of Prizren by Sunday or Monday, says defence ministry.
Türkiye to send additional troops to Kosovo at NATO's request
Tensions have gripped Kosovo as local Serbs protested the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four northern municipalities last month. / Photo: Reuters
June 3, 2023

Türkiye has announced that it will deploy additional forces to Kosovo at the request of NATO’s Allied Joint Force Command Naples in response to recent tensions in the Balkan country.

“A commando battalion affiliated to our 65th Mechanised Infantry Brigade Command, which was previously assigned to the NATO Kosovo Force, was assigned as a reserve force,” the Turkish National Defence Ministry said in a written statement on Saturday.

Preparations have started for transferring the unit to the Sultan Murat Barracks in the southern city of Prizren, where Turkish soldiers are stationed, by Sunday or Monday according to the ministry.

Ankara “closely” follows developments in the Balkan region, with which it shares common historical and cultural values, the statement said.

"Türkiye has been taking a constructive stance and calling for restraint on the parties to resolve the recent conflicts in the north of brotherly Kosovo, which harm regional security and stability, through dialogue," it added.

RelatedWhat led to the latest flare-up between Kosovo and Serbia?

NATO-led peacekeeping

Türkiye continues to contribute to regional and global peace and stability as part of its missions under the United Nations, NATO, European Union, and the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development (OSCE) as well as its bilateral relations, the statement said.

Tensions have gripped Kosovo as ethnic Serbs – the country’s second-largest ethnic group – have been protesting the election of ethnic Albanian mayors in four northern municipalities last month.

On Monday, at least 30 soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) were injured in clashes with Serbs who were protesting and attempting to prevent the newly elected mayor of Zvecan in northern Kosovo from entering the town hall to take the oath of office and begin his official responsibilities.

RelatedEthnic Albanians hold counter-protest against Serbs in Kosovo
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us