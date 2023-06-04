Türkiye’s President Erdogan names cabinet as he starts new term

President Erdogan also announced his new cabinet, with two ministers retaining their roles. They're set to hold their first meeting on Tuesday. Cevdet Yilmaz becomes vice president, while former finance minister Mehmet Simsek is back in his former job. The chief of the Turkish Intelligence Agency, Hakan Fidan will serve as foreign minister, and Chief of Staff for the Turkish Armed Forces, Yasar Guler is the new defence minister. Ayse Ejupi has more about who's in and who's out.