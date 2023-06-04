The chief of NATO has expressed gratitude to Türkiye's support in sending reinforcements to Kosovo during a meeting in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking to reporters following the closed-door meeting with Erdogan at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office on Sunday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said: "I thank Türkiye for sending reinforcements to northern Kosovo following the recent unrest" in the region.

Stoltenberg also stressed the importance of Türkiye's strong support for war-battered Ukraine, including spearheading reaching the Black Sea grain deal and making sure it continues.

On Saturday, Stoltenberg attended Erdogan's inauguration ceremony and took the opportunity to congratulate him on his re-election last Sunday and the high voter turnout.

During their meeting, the two leaders also discussed important matters set to be discussed in July at NATO’s summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Among the topics are NATO's unwavering support to Ukraine, the reinforcement of deterrence and defense measures, and the significance of NATO's presence in Kosovo, he added.

Stoltenberg also highlighted Türkiye's significant contributions and its role in ensuring peace and security in the region.

Kosovo unrest

In Kosovo last week, at least 30 soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission were injured in clashes with protesting Serbs.

Tensions have gripped Kosovo, with protesters and security forces clashing in the country's northern Serb-dominated municipalities over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.

Preparations have started for transferring a Turkish military unit to Kosovo by Sunday or Monday, the National Defence Ministry said this weekend.

Sweden's NATO bid

"Sweden has taken significant concrete steps to meet Türkiye's concerns," Stoltenberg told reporters.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership soon after Russia launched the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Although Türkiye approved Finland's membership to NATO, it is waiting for Sweden to abide by a trilateral memorandum signed last June in Madrid to address Ankara's security concerns.

Sweden passed an anti-terror law last November, hoping that Ankara would approve Stockholm's bid to join NATO. On Thursday, the law, which was ratified by the Swedish parliament last month, went into force.

However, PKK terror group supporters are still being allowed to hold demonstrations against Türkiye in Sweden's capital.