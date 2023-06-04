June 4, 2023
Thousands rally in Belgrade against govt and culture of violence
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Belgrade for the fifth week in a row. The demonstrations were triggered by mass shootings in May, which left 18 people, including school children, dead. And as Aksel Zaimovic reports, protesters are pointing fingers at the government, accusing it of promoting a culture of violence and making divisions worse.
