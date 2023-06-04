Foreign ministers worldwide have extended congratulations to Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Türkiye's foreign minister after the swearing-in ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed his congratulations to Fidan and wished him "great success in this honorable position." Bayramov expressed confidence that the bonds of brotherhood and alliance between Azerbaijan an d Türkiye would be further strengthened.

In a later phone conversation, Bayramov and Fidan exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations and regional issues, and Bayramov invited Fidan to visit Azerbaijan, according to an Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry statement.

Tahsin Ertugruloglu, from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), also extended well wishes to Fidan. He took to Twitter to voice his belief that the two leaders would continue to work with determination to advance their national causes.

Expressing congratulations to Fidan on his appointment, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Twitter that he is looking forward to "continuing to work with Turkish Foreign Ministry as valued NATO Allies and partners."

Catherine Colonna in France said: "See you soon to continue French-Turkish cooperation, peace and regional stability, global issues, dialogue at NATO." Her message, also shared in Turkish, highlighted the importance of the ongoing collaboration between the two nations.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, expressed his gratitude to Fidan for his commitment to establishing lasting peace in the region. Yermak emphasised their close friendship and Ukraine's strong ties with Türkiye.

"Looking forward to working together and further developing the strategic partnership between our two friendly nations," Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, also said.

Similarly, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom congratulated Fidan and expressed his expectation of "good cooperation" between their countries.

Bruno Rodriguez from Cuba was also among Fidan's counterparts to send congratulations.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stressed friendly relations between Rome and Ankara as well as the strategic partnership of the two countries in NATO and the Mediterranean in his message to Hakan Fidan on his appointment as Türkiye's new foreign minister.

"We are ready to work together to address global challenges," he said.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, who represented his country at President Erdogan’s inauguration ceremony on Saturday, said on Twitter: "Congratulations Hakan Fidan for your appointment as Foreign Minister of Türkiye. Looking forward to working together to deepen Romania-Türkiye Strategic Partnership, make Black Sea peaceful, prosperous resilient and NATO stronger!"

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also conveyed his congratulations to Fidan, saying on Twitter: "I sincerely congratulate my brother Hakan Fidan for his appointment as the Turkish foreign minister. We had many close meetings. He is a professional and wise diplomat.”

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar also congratulated Fidan on his appointment, saying: "Look forward to working for stronger India-Türkiye relations."

‘Cooperation and strengthening ties’

Congratulating Fidan on his appointment, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said: "I look forward to our cooperation and strengthen ties between the Netherlands and Türkiye in order to address shared challenges."

Similarly, Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg, who visited Ankara and attended President Erdogan's inauguration ceremony on Saturday, took to Twitter to share a photo taken with Hakan Fidan during the ceremony.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to Türkiye's new foreign minister. Borg also expressed his desire to continue and strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Fidan on his appointment, saying he looks forward to "working closely with him in taking the Pakistan-Türkiye strategic partnership to ever-greater heights."

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also sent congratulations to Fidan on his appointment, adding on Twitter: “Türkiye and the UK are tackling terrorist threats and working side by side in NATO. I look forward to working together and deepening our friendship.”

Also conveying her congratulations to Fidan, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said: "I count on you & look forward to working with you with the goal to advance Turkish-German relations & to tackle major challenges we are facing as partners in these difficult times."

Expressing his "sincere congratulations" to Fidan on his appointment, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he is looking forward to "continuing the close EU-Turkey partnership and working together."

"Congratulations Hakan Fidan on being appointed as the new Foreign Minister of Türkiye. I look forward to continued strong cooperation on the common challenges our countries face," Irish Foreign Minister Micheal Martin said on Twitter.

"Congratulations to Hakan Fidan for his new appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, looking forward to o ur future cooperation confirming our strong Croatia and Türkiye relations," Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman said on Twitter.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis congratulated Hakan Fidan on becoming foreign minister, saying he is looking forward to "fruitful cooperation" between the two countries.

Joining in the congratulations, Estonia's Margus Tsahkna emphasised the alliance between his country and Türkiye. Tsahkna wrote that Türkiye is "our ally, and we are looking forward to working with you."